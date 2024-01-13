Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 13 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed the grievances of 200 people at Janata Darshan on Saturday.

CM Yogi Adityanath assured a needy woman that the state government would provide a pension, house, and ration card.

"Mother, you don't need to worry at all. You will get a house through the government's housing programme. Additionally, you'll also receive a pension and a ration card. Every concern of yours will be addressed," Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured the woman seeking help.

Reassured of CM's help, the woman couldn't hide her radiant satisfaction.

This picture of intimate trust and satisfaction was seen during the Chief Minister's Janata Darshan held in the auditorium of Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan at Gorakhnath Temple complex on Saturday morning when a woman raised concerns about her housing situation, seeking assistance from the Chief Minister.

Perceiving her unspoken challenges through her emotions, the Chief Minister inquired, "Do you receive a pension?" Upon the woman's negative response, the CM promptly assured her, saying, "We will arrange for your pension, provide a house, and issue a ration card." He also instructed the officials present to take swift action, resolving every issue the woman faced.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is on a visit to Gorakhpur, listened to the concerns of approximately 200 people, assuring them of addressing each of their issues comprehensively. Those grappling with housing problems were promised support through government schemes, ensuring a resolution to their accommodation challenges.

"Adequate financial assistance will be provided for the treatment of serious diseases. Illegal occupation of anyone's land will not be allowed. Strict legal action will be ensured against the land mafia," the CM assured.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed the officers present to take immediate action to address the problems. He emphasised that the solutions provided should be of high quality and satisfactory, urging them not to delay the resolution under any circumstances.

A significant number of people sought financial assistance for the treatment of serious diseases during the Saturday session. The Chief Minister assured them that through the Chief Minister's discretionary fund, substantial help for their medical needs would be provided. In line with this commitment, he directed the officials to expedite the estimation process for treatment-related expenses and promptly submit it to the government for further action.

Expressing his affection for the children attending Janata Darshan with their families, CM Adityanath offered his blessings and love. He also gave them chocolates and motivated them to focus on their studies. (ANI)

