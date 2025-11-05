Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 5 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in the grand Dev Deepawali celebrations in Varanasi on Wednesday, where a spectacular laser and fireworks show illuminated the skies at the ghats of the holy city. The event, celebrated with immense fervour, was marked by a vibrant display of lights, music, and cultural performances, drawing thousands of devotees.

As part of the celebrations, a grand light and sound show took place at the ghats of Varanasi, further enhancing the spiritual atmosphere of the occasion.

Also Read | Dev Deepawali 2025: Varanasi Dazzles in Divine Splendour As Dev Diwali Lights Up Ganga, PM Narendra Modi Shares Photos.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended warm greetings to the nation on the auspicious occasions of Kartik Purnima and Dev Deepawali. In a post shared on X, the Prime Minister wrote, "Heartiest greetings of Kartik Purnima and Dev Deepavali to all family members across the country. May this divine occasion, connected to Indian culture and spirituality, bring happiness, peace, health, and prosperity to everyone."

He further prayed for the well-being of the people, adding, "May our sacred tradition associated with holy baths, charity, aarti, and worship illuminate everyone's life."

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Election 2025: State Gears Up for 1st Phase of Assembly Polls on November 6, Voters To Decide Fate of 1,314 Candidates Across 121 Constituencies.

The auspicious day saw large gatherings of devotees across the country. At Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar, thousands of devotees gathered early Wednesday morning to take a holy dip in the Ganga River, a ritual believed to cleanse sins and bring prosperity.

In Bihar, a massive traffic jam was reported on Digha AIIMS Road in Patna due to the large influx of devotees at the Ganga Ghat for the sacred occasion.

In addition to this, in Odisha, devotees thronged Puri's historic Narendra Pokhari for the traditional Boit Vandana (boat festival) celebrated with great enthusiasm. The festival holds deep historical and cultural significance and is celebrated by floating miniature boats made from banana stems, paper, and thermocol.

The festival symbolises Odisha's ancient maritime trade connections with Southeast Asian countries like Java, Sumatra, and Bali.

Kartik Purnima, observed on the full moon day of the Kartik month, is considered one of the most sacred days in the Hindu calendar. It also marks the birth of Lord Kartikeya, the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Devotees across India celebrate the day with spiritual fervour, lighting lamps, decorating temples, and organising religious fairs. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)