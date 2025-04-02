Ghaziabad (UP), Apr 2 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived at Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Ghaziabad to attend a coordination meeting involving the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), sources said.

BJP Uttar Pradesh president Bhupendra Chowdhary also participated in the closed-door meeting held in Nehru. A senior RSS member, speaking anonymously, indicated that such coordination meetings are held regularly at various locations.

However, neither the RSS nor the BJP leaders provided official confirmation regarding the meeting's agenda. The gathering was restricted to state-level leaders from both organisations, with local functionaries and media personnel barred from attending.

Other details from the meeting are not immediately known.

Before the chief minister's arrival, BJP workers welcomed Chowdhary along the route. All roads leading to the Saraswati Shishu Mandir were closed to traffic and a substantial police presence was deployed to ensure the chief minister's security.

