Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath celebrated outside the BJP office after the UP by-poll results (Photo/ANI)

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 24 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday celebrated outside the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office by bursting crackers after the results of the by-elections to nine assembly seats in the state were declared.

On Saturday, the Election Commission of India declared the results of by-elections for 48 assembly seats held across 13 states, with the BJP and its allies winning the majority of the seats, while Congress won both Lok Sabha constituencies of Wayanad in Kerala and Nanded in Maharashtra.

Also Read | Earthquake in Assam: Mild Quake of Magnitude 3.8 on Richter Scale Hits Dima Hasao District; No Casualties Reported.

In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP won six assembly by-polls, and its ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RJD) won one seat, while the Samajwadi Party was able to win just two seats out of nine contested.

Following the massive win in UP by-elections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday congratulated party leaders and workers and said that the credit for the "historic win" goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Also Read | Sena vs Sena: Eknath Shinde's Party Defeats Uddhav Thackeray’s Outfit in 36 Constituencies, Loses in 14 in Maharashtra Assembly Elections.

"Today the results of the Maharashtra Election 2024 and Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 have come, and the results of the by-elections have also come... PM Modi's vision and leadership have helped us to win. The public has shown their trust in PM Modi's vision and policies... I congratulate all the winning candidates," CM Yogi said while addressing a press conference in Lucknow.

Among the assembly by-polls, the BJP and its allies won the maximum seats in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Rajasthan. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) also won all six seats in West Bengal, while Congress won only seven seats, including all three assembly constituencies in Karnataka.

In Kerala, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was making her electoral debut, registered a massive victory in the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-poll.

According to the Election Commission, Priyanka Gandhi won the Wayanad by-poll by 410,931 votes by defeating BJP's Navya Haridas and CPI's Sathyan Mokeri. She won 622,338 votes against Navya Haridas' 109,939.

This win will allow Priyanka Gandhi to join her mother, Sonia Gandhi, a Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthan, and her brother Rahul Gandhi, who represents the Rae Bareli constituency in the Lok Sabha.

In Assam, the BJP won three seats while its allies, the United Peoples Party, Liberal, and Asom Gana Parishad, won one seat each.

In Rajasthan, the BJP emerged victorious in five out of seven assembly constituencies, while the Congress and the Bharat Adivasi Party won one seat each.

Similarly, the BJP won the lone assembly seat each in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, and Uttarakhand, while the National People's Party won the lone seat in Meghalaya.

The by-elections were held in 48 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats across 15 states. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)