Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 10 (ANI): Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly monsoon session, CM Yogi Adityanath chaired a meeting with the BJP Whip Team at his residence in Lucknow on Sunday.

The Monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha is scheduled to begin from August 11.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated Vidhan Sabha's renovated dome ahead of the Monsoon Session of Uttar Pradesh Assembly that will commence tomorrow. He also inaugurated the newly renovated Assembly Mandap, Assembly Hall No. 15, and the VIP lounge.

Following the inauguration, the CM participated in an all-party meeting to discuss the upcoming Monsoon Session.Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana convened the all-party meeting before the monsoon session, in which, along with CM Yogi, leaders from both the ruling side and the opposition were present.

Key issues were discussed during the session. Present at the meeting were Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna, Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey, Minister Sanjay Nishad, Om Prakash Rajbhar, Congress MLA Aradhana Mishra, BSP MLA Umashankar Singh, MLA Kunwar Raghuraj Pratap Singh, among others.

Meanwhile, in a boost to Artificial Intelligence in Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, it will now come under the surveillance of state-of-the-art AI cameras. It will start as a pilot project in this monsoon session and will be fully implemented from the upcoming winter session. Through this technology, not only security but also the presence, activities and performance of the MLAs will be analysed.

AI technology will make the working style of MLAs more transparent, and the world's most advanced cameras will be installed in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

These AI-based cameras will have facial recognition technology, enabling them to identify the names and faces registered in the list of MLAs. Also, a detailed profile of every MLA will be fed into the system, which will include name, party, constituency, gender, date of birth, photo and other personal details.

With the help of AI technology, it will be recorded which MLA came to the assembly, for how long he stayed, on how many topics he spoke and which topics he covered in the speech. Not only this, but AI will also do topic-based content analysis. (ANI)

