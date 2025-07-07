Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 7 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday conducted an aerial survey of the Kanwar Yatra route in the Bijnor district.

In the Kanwar Yatra procession, Kanwariyas collect water from a river and carry it hundreds of kilometres to offer it to the shrines of Lord Shiva. Devotees across the country perform worship, fasting and pilgrimage dedicated to the Lord Shiva.

Emphasising that adequate arrangements are being made for Kanwariyas, UP Minister AK Sharma said that the administration is ensuring that there are no potholes on the route and drains are covered.

"This one month is like a celebration throughout the country. We are ensuring that there are no potholes on the roads, especially in cities along the Kanwar route. We are making sure all manholes and drains are properly covered to avoid any unforeseen accidents at night. Arrangements for separate restrooms for men and women have been made along the Kanwar route. Arrangements for meals of Kanwar Yatris are also being made," Sharma said.

"We are making sure the facilities are better than last year's. Streetlights are being installed throughout the Kanwar route. One thing we have learnt from Muharram Tazia processions is that we will ask Kanwar yatris not to make very high DJ setups to avoid coming in contact with high-tension power lines," he added.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath paid floral tribute to the late mother of BJP leader Dharampal Singh in Bijnor.

In a post on X, CM Yogi Adityanath said, "Today, I visited the residence of the State General Secretary (Organisation) Dharmpal Ji in Bijnor district, offered flowers at the portrait of his late revered mother, paid my respects, and consoled the grieving family members. In this hour of sorrow, my condolences are with the family, and I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed soul a place at his sacred feet." (ANI)

