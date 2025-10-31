Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 31 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday flagged off 'Run for Unity' on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Adityanath praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that it was PM Modi who started a campaign to honour the sons of Bharat Mata when he came to power in 2014.

The Chief Minister said, "The entire nation is paying tribute to the memory of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the architect of a united India and the 'Iron Man of India', on his 150th birth anniversary, expressing gratitude for his contributions to the country. When PM Modi came to power in 2014, he started a campaign to honour the sons of Bharat Mata. 'Run for Unity' is being done at more than 600 places in the country, on 31st October, with the aim of instilling a new sense of patriotism in the hearts of India's youth."

Recognizing the contributions of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Chief Minister said, "Everyone knows that the Iron Man, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, was born into a simple farmer's family and was a freedom fighter. He led the independence movement. After independence, the British conspired to divide India into many pieces; they were not satisfied with just two pieces. When the Nizam of Hyderabad and the Nawab of Junagadh were hesitant to join India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India, first tried to talk and persuade them. They wanted to remain independent states within a united India, essentially forming Islamic states. When the police went to their residences, both the Nizam of Hyderabad and the Nawab of Junagadh fled their homes. This is what happens when there is a lack of nationalistic spirit."

"Jammu and Kashmir was under Jawaharlal Nehru's control, and he was responsible for making it a disputed territory. We are grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who, by integrating it into a united India, has honored the memory of the Iron Man, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel," CM Yogi added.

Sardar Patel was born on October 31, 1875, in Nandia, Gujarat. Also known as the "Iron Man of India," he was the nation's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister. He is widely recognised for his pivotal role in the integration of over 560 princely states and the Indian Union after Independence. His leadership ensured that India emerged as a unified and dignified nation during the direst time. (ANI)

