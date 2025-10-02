Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 2 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in the 'Vijay Shobha Yatra' on Thursday, organised on the occasion of Vijayadashami.

During the yatra, the UP CM was seen being garlanded while wearing a headdress, as he went to the Mansarovar temple and paid his tributes.

Later on, the UP CM also performed aarti of the artists who were enacting the roles of Ram, Lakshman, and Sita at the Ramlila ground in Gorakhpur as part of the Dussehra celebrations too.

CM Adityanath highlighted how the 'Ram Rajya' established by Lord Ram after defeating Ravan was based on 'Dharma, truth, and justice'.

"Today is Vijayadashami, the holy festival of Sanatan Dharma. Thousands of years ago, after defeating Ravana, the synonym of unrighteousness, injustice and oppression, Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram sounded the conch shell of victory", the Chief Minister said during the program.

"The Ram Rajya, which he established, was based on Dharma, truth and justice," he said.

Bharatiya Janata Party's Gorakhpur MP, Ravi Kishan, also participated in the yatra, while interacting with the people.

"Maharaj Ji will step out as a 'peethadhishwar' today instead of CM... The whole nation waits for this shobha yatra every year, which happens on Vijayadashmi", the BJP MP said.

This festival of Vijayadashami is a celebration of the triumph of divine power over demonic forces. He conveyed his wishes for Vijayadashami, stating that this festival also signifies victory over the inner enemies and negative energies residing within human beings.

Dussehra is one of the most significant Hindu festivals in India, and marks the victory of good over evil and is celebrated in diverse ways across the country. It commemorates Lord Rama's victory over the demon king Ravana, symbolising the triumph of truth and righteousness over arrogance and evil. (ANI)

