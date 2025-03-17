Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 17 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday paid floral tributes to former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and former Union Minister late Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna on his birth anniversary.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Yogi hailed his contribution to the development of the state and said that his ideas still guide them.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for March 17, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"Today is the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and former Union Minister Late Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna. He was a senior politician of the country. He made his way through struggles. As the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, he made many plans to keep the state on the path of development, which is still a guide for all of us. He passed away on 17 March 1989, but his work is still guiding us today. Today, on the occasion of his birth anniversary, I congratulate all the people of the state and pay my tribute to him..." the Chief Minister told reporters.

Taking to X, CM Yogi wrote, "On the occasion of the death anniversary of former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Late Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna ji, I paid tribute to him by offering flowers to his statue in Lucknow today. Apart from being a great freedom fighter, he was a senior politician of the country who had paved his way through struggles. He had immense devotion towards democratic values. The resolutions and action plans he had set for taking Uttar Pradesh forward on the path of development are a guiding light for all of us even today. Salute to his sacred memories!"

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, March 17 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

https://x.com/myogiadityanath/status/1901491499608748085

BJP leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi expressed her gratitude towards the Chief Minister for recongising the contributions of former CM late Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna.

"I am thankful to CM Yogi ji for not only recognising Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna's contributions but also paying tributes to him on both his birth and death anniversaries...A statue of Bahuguna ji was also installed here," she told ANI.

Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna was a Congress leader and was elected as CM of Uttar Pradesh in 1973. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)