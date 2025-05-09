India News | UP CM Yogi Adityanath Pays Tribute to Maharana Pratap on His Birth Anniversary

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday paid tributes to the erstwhile Rajput ruler of Mewar Maharana Pratap on his birth anniversary.

Agency News ANI| May 09, 2025 08:42 AM IST
India News | UP CM Yogi Adityanath Pays Tribute to Maharana Pratap on His Birth Anniversary
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo/ANI)

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 9 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday paid tribute to the erstwhile Rajput ruler of Mewar, Maharana Pratap, on his birth anniversary.

Maharana Pratap was born on May 9, 1540.

In a post on X, CM Yogi Adityanath shared, "Tributes to the immortal son of mother Bharati, the eternal voice of independence, the bright flag of sacrifice, the 'Hindu Sun', Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap on his sacred birth anniversary! Maharana, who sacrificed everything for his country, religion and self-respect, is the great hero and people's leader of India. The aura of Maharana's personality, imbued with strong democratic values, will continue to illuminate the 'struggle of humanity' and guide us for centuries."

Maharana Pratap was the Rajput ruler of Mewar in Rajasthan who fought the battle of Haldighati with Akbar in 1576.

CM Yogi Adityanath has pointed out in the past that, during the Congress era, history was manipulated to portray Akbar as great while undermining the greatness of Maharana Pratap.

Earlier, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had said that Maharana Pratap was a true national hero who valiantly fought to defend his motherland. He not only inspired the Indians but his name also became a source of inspiration for people living in other countries.

Rajnath Singh had said, "Maharana Pratap became an icon for freedom fighters because his name evoked a strong feeling of love and sacrifice for motherland. Even the Vietnamese people were inspired by him and it helped them in defeating a powerful country like the United States during U.S.-Vietnam war." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

