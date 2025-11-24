Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 24 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.

Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, and RSS leader Indresh Kumar were also present. UP CM Yogi Adityanath and the RSS Chief Bhagwat inspected the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.

The flag-hoisting ceremony of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple will take place tomorrow.

Meanwhile, ahead of the 'Dhwajarohan', or flag hoisting ceremony, at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple scheduled for November 25, BJP leader Sanjay Jaiswal expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the struggle of 535 years would come to an end on Tuesday with the consecration of the temple and flag hoisting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the sacred flag atop the 191-foot-high 'shikhara' of the Ayodhya Janmabhoomi temple during a special flag-hoisting ceremony tomorrow.

Speaking to ANI, Sanjay Jaiswal said, "The struggle of 535 years comes to an end tomorrow with the consecration of the temple and flag hoisting. I present gratitude to the Prime Minister for fulfilling the dream of every Indian. We pray to Lord Ram that the country goes on to become Viksit Bharat in 2047."

He further hit out at RJD Chief and former Chief Minister of Bihar Lalu Prasad Yadav and alleged that even today, people of Bihar tremble in fear when they think about RJD rule.

"For 15 years, they have run a government which people even today pray that they don't have to see such days again. Under CM Nitish Kumar and Home Minister Samrat Choudhary, crime would never sustain in Bihar," he further added.

Earlier, detailing the significance of the flag hoisting ceremony in Ayodhya, Chairman of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Construction Committee, Nripendra Mishra, said 'Dhwajarohan' is not only a public celebration but also an announcement to devotees worldwide that the temple construction is complete.

"The Lord is now in his rightful place in the temple. In a way, it is like an announcement of the same to the world, to the devotees - that the construction work is now complete...Lord Ram's family now resides on the first floor - His brother, His closest 'sevak' Hanuman ji, and Sita ji now reside in the family temple. Aarti of this too will be done on the day the PM hoists the flag. So, it is really significant," Mishra said in an interview with ANI.

Meanwhile, a large number of devotees reached Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on Monday morning for the 'darshan' of Lord Ram ahead of the 'Dhwajarohan' or flag hoisting ceremony on November 25.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the saffron flag tomorrow atop the Shri Ram Temple, a momentous occasion expected to attract large numbers of domestic and international visitors.

PM Modi had performed 'Bhoomi Pujan' at Ram Temple on August 5, 2020, and the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony was held on January 22, 2024.

The preparation for the grand flag hoisting ceremony is in full swing. The temple and the city are being adorned with elaborate floral decorations, with around 100 tons of flowers used to decorate Ayodhya for the sacred event. (ANI)

