Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath held a 'Janata Darshan' in Lucknow on Monday, where over 50 individuals from various parts of the state came forward to share their grievances, according to an official release.

This program is a regular feature of his governance model, aimed at swiftly resolving public complaints. The 'Janta Darshan' program reflects the government's commitment to citizen-centric governance and its resolve to address public grievances in a timely and effective manner.

The Chief Minister interacted with each complainant, listened attentively to their concerns, accepted their applications, and assured them of the government's full support. He reiterated that resolving the issues of every citizen in Uttar Pradesh is a top priority for his administration.

During the event, the Chief Minister interacted with a differently-abled individual and instructed officials to provide a motorised tricycle.

Several cases related to police matters, revenue disputes, medical assistance, employment, education, housing, land possession, and family issues were presented before the CM.

The CM promptly forwarded these applications to the concerned officials, instructing them to ensure timely and satisfactory resolutions. He assured the attendees that the government is committed to delivering justice to every complainant.

In a warm gesture, the Chief Minister also interacted with the children who had accompanied their parents. He enquired about their well-being and education, offered words of encouragement, and distributed chocolates, extending his blessings for their bright futures.

The Uttar Pradesh government has also launched an online grievance redressal system, jansunwai.up.nic.in, where citizens can register their complaints and track their status using a reference number. Citizens can also call 1076 or 9454404444 to register their complaints. (ANI)

