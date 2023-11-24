Ayodhya [India], November 24 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Ayodhya on Friday and performed pooja at Hanuman Garhi.

Later, the Chief Minister offered prayers and wished for the well-being and prosperity of the people of the country at Ram Lala Virajman.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Environment Minister Gopal Rai Points Out Two Main Factors for Rising Pollution.

Following the darshan, the Chief Minister inquired about the ongoing progress in the construction of the Ram Temple.

Members of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust provided updates on the temple's construction during this interaction.

Also Read | Qatar Court Admits India’s Appeal Against Death Penalty to Eight Ex-Navy Personnel, Say Media Reports.

Within a month, the Chief Minister worshipped Ram Lala and Hanuman Garhi for the third time.

Earlier, on November 9, CM Yogi had visited Ayodhya to participate in the cabinet meeting, during which he, along with the ministers, visited and worshipped in both temples.

Furthermore, he attended the Deepotsav program on November 12. The next day, the Chief Minister had the darshan of Hanuman Garhi and Ramlala once again. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)