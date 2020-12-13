Deoria (UP), Dec 13 (PTI) Two police constables were beaten up allegedly by a group of people when they objected to their drinking outside a house here, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night, Superintendent of Police Shripati Mishra said.

Head Constable Shiv Shankar Yadav and Constable Shankar Yadav posted at Madanpur police station spotted four to five men drinking alcohol outside a house.

When the policemen objected to them consuming alcohol, they started arguing with the duo. The verbal confrontation soon turned violent and they attacked the two policemen, the SP said.

"Attacking the police is a serious matter and stringent action will be initiated against the guilty," Mishra said.

