Noida, Jul 22 (PTI) Police deployed on Kanwar Yatra duty in Gautam Buddh Nagar have distributed helmets and national flags to the pilgrims returning from Haridwar on two-wheelers, officials here said.

The police in Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh, have already set up a control room in Noida to facilitate the movement of Kanwars through the city.

"In the month of Shravan, Shiva devotees have started bringing Ganga water from Haridwar. In view of this, all preparations have been completed by Gautam Budh Nagar Police, arrangements for all Kanwar routes have been ensured," a police spokesperson said.

"In view of the traffic rules, helmets were provided by the police officers and police station in-charges and tricolor flags were presented to the devotees riding on two wheelers (on Thursday)," the spokesperson said.

Police Commissioner Alok Singh and other senior officers are constantly inspecting the Kanwar routes and also taking stock of the arrangements made at the camps for the pilgrims, the official added.

Police personnel were also instructed to immediately help the devotees in case of any problems, the spokesperson said.

Police personnel were also directed to take strict and immediate action against any miscreant who tried to disrupt law and order, according to the official.

During the Kanwar Yatra, devotees of Lord 'Shiva', especially in north India, walk on foot to Haridwar, Gaumukh, etc in Uttarakhand to fetch the water of Ganga river in the auspicious Hindu month of 'Shravan'. The holy water is then offered to the god.

