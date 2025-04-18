Muzaffarnagar (UP), Apr 18 (PTI) A fast-track court here has convicted a man and his parents in connection with the 2022 dowry death of his wife, sentencing him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and his parents to seven years each, a lawyer said.

Fast-track court judge Neha Garg held the husband, Meer Hasan, guilty under IPC sections 498A (cruelty by husband or relatives), 304B (dowry death), 120B (criminal conspiracy), as well as provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act (Sections 3 and 4).

He was sentenced to 10 years in jail and fined Rs 7,000. His father, Liyakat, and mother, Shakila, were each sentenced to seven years in prison and fined Rs 2,000.

District Government Counsel Rajiv Sharma told PTI on Thursday, "The deceased, Shaheen (30), was married to Meer Hasan on October 11, 2015. According to the complaint filed by her mother, Shaheen was continuously harassed over dowry demands. On December 14, 2022, she was allegedly beaten to death by her in-laws."

Sharma added, "The family tried to cover up the incident by burying her body without informing the police in Makhiyali village under New Mandi Police Station limits."

Based on the complaint and subsequent investigation, police registered a case leading to the trial and conviction.

