Pratapgarh (UP), Dec 7 (PTI) A court in Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh ordered on Wednesday that two retired policemen be arrested and produce before it after they failed to testify in a murder case of 2015.

According to district government counsel Yogesh Sharma, inspector Balram Mishra and sub-inspector Ram Jiawan were involved in the investigation into the murder in the Kotwali area in 2015.

They retired during the pendency of the trial.

Sharma said that even after being called several times to record their testimony, the retired police personnel did not appear in the court.

District and Sessions Judge Pradeep Kumar Singh ordered the Superintendent of Police of Banda to arrest retired inspector Balram Mishra and the Commissioner of Police of Lucknow to arrest Ram Jiawan and present them in the court on December 14.

Balram Mishra is from Banda district and Ram Jiawan is from Lucknow.

