Kaushambi (UP), Mar 11 (PTI) A court here on Tuesday sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a six-year-old girl in 2022.

Special Judge (POCSO) Ashok Kumar Srivastava of the district court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convict, Dhirendra Kumar alias Dhunkari.

Additional District Government Advocate (Criminal) Shashank Khare said that on June 11, 2022, a man lodged a complaint at Saini police station here, alleging that his six-year-old daughter was taken to a secluded place by Kumar and raped.

Kumar was convicted by the district court and sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment. The judge also fined him Rs 20,000. The entire amount will be given to the victim, the advocate said.

