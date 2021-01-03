Banda (UP), Jan 3 (PTI) A court in this Uttar Pradesh district has sentenced a 24-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping a six-year-old girl.

Additional District Government Counsel Ramsuphal Singh on Sunday said the court of the additional district and sessions judge (POCSO) sentenced the man to life imprisonment on Saturday and also imposed a fine of Rs 51,000 on him.

He said the incident took place at around 11 pm on April 29, 2018, when the man raped the girl while she was sleeping with her mother. A case was registered on May 1, 2018. The man was subsequently arrested and put in jail.

