New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): Delegations of the Uttar Pradesh government will hold a roadshow in the national capital on Friday to invite investors to the Global Investors Summit 2023 in Lucknow next month.

The delegation, comprising various state ministers and senior officials, will hold a round of Business to Government (B2G) meetings with entrepreneurs in the early morning at The Oberoi Hotel in Delhi and will continue till late at night. A large number of industrialists will also participate in the roadshow, according to an official statement.

Also Read | Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekher Yadav Says 'Manu Smriti, Ram Charit Manas and MS Golwarkar's Bunch of Thoughts Spread Hatred in Society'.

"During B2G meetings and roadshows, CM Yogi's team will make entrepreneurs in Delhi aware of the investment possibilities and opportunities in the state. It is worth mentioning that after the successful roadshows shows of Team Yogi abroad, road shows have commenced in 9 major metros of the country from January 5. Earlier in December, under the guidance of CM Yogi, 8 delegations of ministers and senior officials who went to 21 cities in 16 countries received investment proposals worth Rs 7.12 lakh crore. Now, road shows are being organized in 9 major cities of the country," the statement said.

The delegation includes Cabinet Ministers Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, Arvind Kumar Sharma, Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary, Ministers of State Sandeep Singh, Kapil Dev Aggarwal and Arun Kumar Saxena.

Also Read | Spicejet Flight Delay: DGCA Seeks Report from Airline Company on Delhi Airport Incident.

Agriculture Production Commissioner Manoj Kumar Singh, Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner Arvind Kumar, NOIDA Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari, YEIDA CEO Arun Veer Singh, Invest UP CEO Abhishek Prakash and CM Yogi's advisor KV Raju under the leadership of Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra will apprise the Delhi entrepreneurs about the merits of Uttar Pradesh, according to the statement.

The team will meet over a dozen veteran industrialists while more than four dozen industrialists will participate in the roadshow. The Business to Government (B2G) meetings will commence at 10 am.

As per the schedule, there will be a round of B2G meetings on Friday from 10 am to 11:30 am, in which Managing Director & CEO, Noida Power Corporation Ltd. Prem Kumar Ranjan, Cipla Ltd's K Saurabh Parmar, Senior Director Development South Asia, Radisson Hotels, K Devashish Srivastava, General Manager, Government Affairs, Tata Group, Yatim Arya, Global CEO, Group KRS Networks, Manish Kumar Handa, Managing Director, Air Liquide India, Benoit Renaud, Hindustan Syringes & Medicals Device Ltd. K's Managing Director Rajeev Nath will be present.

As per the schedule, a roadshow will be organized after the B2G meetings, in which more than four dozen industrialists will participate, the statement said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)