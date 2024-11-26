Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 26 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday reviewed the preparations for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj.

The Maha Kumbh Mela is scheduled to commence on January 13, 2025, and conclude on February 26, 2025. Held once every 12 years, the Kumbh Mela attracts millions of devotees who gather to take a holy dip in the Ganga River.

Speaking to reporters, Deputy Chief Minister Maurya said preparations are being carried out systematically and on a grand scale, with a focus on completing quality work on time. He also mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit on December 13.

"Preparations are progressing in a very systematic and grand manner. The Chief Minister will arrive tomorrow, and the Prime Minister is expected to visit on December 13. Our aim is to ensure that quality work is completed on schedule. The progress so far is satisfactory," Maurya said.

As part of the preparations for Mahakumbh 2025, the Uttar Pradesh Police will integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced technologies into their CCTV systems to enhance security for the millions of devotees expected to attend, Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar said.

The Uttar Pradesh government also plans to install over 40,000 rechargeable bulbs across the fairgrounds to ensure uninterrupted lighting, even during power outages.

Furthermore, 220 expert deep-sea divers from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) will be deployed at the Sangam waters. These divers will remain on high alert round-the-clock, supported by 700 boats, to ensure the safety of pilgrims during the holy bathing rituals.

In addition, teams from the NDRF, SDRF, water police, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), and healthcare staff will coordinate efforts to provide safety and security for the devotees throughout the Kumbh Mela. (ANI)

