Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 30 (ANI): Devotees thronged the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple to receive a darshan of Lord Shri Ram Lalla amidst fog and cold weather conditions in Ayodhya on Tuesday morning.

Braving the fog and cold wave, devotees gathered at Rampath to receive the blessings of Lord Ram at the grand Ayodhya Temple.

Speaking to ANI, Pravesh Kumari, a devotee from Punjab, said, "I have come here for the darshan of Lord Shri Ram. He is the incarnation of Lord Vishnu. We received good service here and ate langar. The weather is good. There was not much rush in the temple as well. The feeling after visiting the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple is ethereal. "

Visuals show devotees wearing the Urdhva Pundra "elevated mark" tilaka making their way in queues for the darshan of Shri Ram Lalla.

Earlier on Monday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that the state government is committed to ensuring the safety, convenience, and smooth experience for devotees visiting Ayodhya from all over the country to seek darshan and worship Shri Ram Lalla.

Upon his arrival in Ayodhya, the Chief Minister convened a meeting with senior officials from the state, zone, and district at the Control Room situated in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple complex.

He highlighted, "With the improvement in weather conditions and a reduction in cold, we anticipate a surge in tourists and Ram devotees in Ayodhya. We must take special care to facilitate easy darshan of Ram Lalla for all devotees."

The Chief Minister instructed officials to implement crowd control measures at all levels, emphasising efficient traffic and crowd management on major roads.

He further highlighted that in the upcoming days, chief ministers from various states and their cabinet members are scheduled to visit Ayodhya, directing officials to make special arrangements for their convenience and safety, the statement added.

Ensuring a hassle-free experience for all devotees, the Chief Minister directed officials to make arrangements for those staying in hotels, homestays, and tent cities in Ayodhya, the release said.

Additionally, the Chief Minister instructed officials to prioritise the maintenance of cleanliness in the city and emphasised the timely and quality completion of ongoing development projects in Ayodhya. (ANI)

