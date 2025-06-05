A large number of devotees gathered on the banks of rivers across Uttar Pradesh on occasion of Ganga Dussehra. (Photo/ANI)

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 5 (ANI): A large number of devotees gathered on the banks of rivers across Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra, and took a holy dip in the sacred waters, celebrating the divine descent of Maa Ganga to Earth.

People took a dip in the Saryu river in Ayodhya, believing it would wash away their sins.

Devotees offered prayers and bathed at the Sangam Triveni, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati rivers in Prayagraj.

The holy ritual was observed as part of Ganga Dussehra, a Hindu festival that marks the arrival of the river Ganga on Earth from the heavens, as per ancient scriptures.

Meanwhile, in Varanasi, priests of the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple performed special prayers on the banks of the river Ganga.

Thousands of devotees, including tourists and pilgrims, were seen across Varanasi taking a dip in the Ganga and participating in aarti rituals.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wished Ganga Dussehra and World Environment Day to the citizens of the state.

Speaking to ANI on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra, CM Yogi said, "Today is a very auspicious and holy day... On this day, not only the followers of Sanatan Dharma but every Indian's desire to attain salvation was fulfilled... On this auspicious day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the country the Namami Gange Programme. We are grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the bottom of our hearts for this."

Ganga Dussehra, which is celebrated on the tenth day (Dashami) of the waxing moon (Shukla Paksha) in the Hindu month of Jyeshtha, also marks the day when Goddess Ganga is believed to have descended from the heavens to Earth.

The festivities last for 10 days, with the last day being celebrated as Ganga Dussehra. (ANI)

