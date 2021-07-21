Shahjahanpur, Jul 21 (PTI) Doctors at Government Medical College here have been accused of leaving a cloth in the stomach of a pregnant woman during a cesarean operation in January this year.

The woman, who was admitted to the trauma centre of King George's Medical College in a serious condition, is said to be on a ventilator.

Taking note of the matter, the principal of the medical college has formed a three-member inquiry team, which has been asked to give its report at the earliest.

According to a complaint by Manoj, a resident of Ramapur North under the Tilhar police station, his wife Neelam (in her 30s) had given birth to a baby girl on January 6 during which a cloth was left in her stomach, said college Principal Rajesh Kumar on Wednesday.

He said as soon as he received the complaint, he formed an inquiry committee, comprising Dr Archana, Dr Vibhor Kumar and Nursing Superintendent Sandesh Kumar.

He said legal action will be taken against the culprits on the basis of the report.

Meanwhile, the woman's husband told reporters that after the birth of their daughter, his wife used to complain of stomach pain.

With no relief from treatment by private doctors, he said he got her admitted to a private medical college in Shahjahanpur where a CT scan revealed that a cloth had been left behind in her stomach and it was removed through an operation.

She was later admitted to the Lucknow trauma centre after her condition did not improve, he said.

The woman's father, Radheshyam, over the phone said her condition is critical.

She has been kept on a ventilator, he said.

