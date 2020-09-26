Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 26 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakhs each for families of eight persons who died due to natural calamities in various districts of the state.

As per the government's statement, one person died in Azamgarh, while two persons died in Balia due to excessive rainfall.

"One person died in Balia due to lightning and one person died due to storm in Pratapgarh," it read.

Two persons were killed in Sonbhadra while one killed in Ghazipur due to snake bite. (ANI)

