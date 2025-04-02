Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 2 (ANI): An FIR has been registered against Shubham Kharwar, the state's General Secretary for National Students' Union of India (NSUI), for allegedly putting up objectionable posters in Lucknow, targeting Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The posters, discovered at the Darulshafa MLA residence complex in Hazratganj area, featured controversial content that purportedly maligned the image of the Chief Minister, prompting swift police action.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Central Govt Employees Retiring Before January 01, 2026 To Lose Out on Benefits of 8th CPC? Check Details.

According to the complaint filed by Dharampal Singh, a resident of the MLA complex, he noticed the poster at the gate of the Darulshafa MLA residence around 8:25 AM on April 1. The poster read, as translated from Hindi: "I will not allow peace to prevail in the state and will keep the people of the state troubled in every way."

This was written under a tag bearing the Chief minister's name separately. Underneath the statement was the candidate's name and designation in the students' body, mentioning "student leader from Lucknow University."

Also Read | Waqf Amendment Bill Will Not Be Implemented Retrospectively, Misconceptions Being Spread for Vote Bank Politics, Says Amit Shah in Lok Sabha (Watch Videos).

Dharampal Singh alleged that the incident has caused public anger and accused "anti-social elements" of attempting to tarnish the image of the Chief Minister and create social and religious unrest. He urged authorities to take immediate legal action in this direction.

Following the complaint, the Hazratganj police station registered an FIR against Shubham Kharwar. Further investigation is underway.

NSUI is a prominent body in university politics across the nation and functions as the student wing of the Congress party. Established on 9 April 1971, by late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, NSUI came into being by merging Kerala Students Union and West Bengal State Chhatra Parishad (student bodies in the states of Kerala and West Bengal). This national students' organisation is rivalled by ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad), affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh; ABVP functions as the student wing of Bharatiya Janata Party. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)