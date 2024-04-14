Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 14 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police has registered an FIR against a recently suspended assistant professor of Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti Language University (KMCLU) here on the complaint of the Registrar of the university that the professor submitted a fake educational certificate for securing the job.

The FIR was registered against Tabinda Sultana under sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sairpur police station.

Also Read | UPSC Civil Services Result 2023: CSE Final Result Expected to Be Out Soon, Know Steps to Check Score at upsc.gov.in.

In her complaint, the registrar, Bhavana Mishra, alleges that Sultana's MA mark sheets submitted during her recruitment were fake.

The police said that an investigation had been started upon the registration of the FIR.

Also Read | Dog Attack in Hyderabad: Toddler Mauled to Death by Stray Dogs While Playing With Her Elder Sister Outside Construction Site in Jeedimetla.

Bhavana Mishra said that Tabinda Sultana was appointed during the tenure of the former Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Mahrukh Mirza, whose service, along with that of eight other teachers, was terminated by the university last month. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)