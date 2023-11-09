Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 9 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in a private office in Noida Sector 2 on Wednesday evening, police said.

Upon receiving the information, three fire tenders immediately rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

Chief Fire Officer of Noida, Pradeep Kumar, said that no casualties was reported in the incident and the fire was doused off.

"The fire service unit received the information at 11:17 pm. in connection with a fire that has erupted at a private company. The team immediately moved to the spot and within 10-15 minutes, we doused the fire. No casualties have been reported," CFO Kumar said. (ANI)

