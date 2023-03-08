Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 8 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in a pipe godown in the Hallu Sarai area near Kotwali Police Station on Wednesday evening, police said.

According to the police, no casualties have been reported.

While talking to ANI, a police officer said, "As soon as we received information about the fire, we rushed to the spot. The fire had caught the water pipes lying in an open area. We further informed the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) about the incident. We also contacted various fire stations."

"No casualties have been reported. It took us almost 2 hours to bring the fire under control. The nearby houses have been vacated. The families are safe. Appropriate action will be taken in the matter after consideration with the SDM," the officer added.

Further details are awaited on the matter. (ANI)

