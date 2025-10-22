Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 22 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in a godown on Karhal road in Mainpuri district on Tuesday.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot, and firefighting operations are currently underway. Further details are awaited.

Earlier, a fire broke out at a mobile phone repair shop in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, thus prompting a quick response from the local fire department on Monday.

The incident occurred in the Mircharam Gali area of the city.

Speaking to ANI, Fire Officer Shivram Yadav said, "Prima facie, the fire seems to be a result of either a short circuit or a diya... This was the mobile repairing shop of one Himanshu Singh... As soon as we received information, we rushed here with both our units... We brought the fire completely under control. No injuries or casualties were reported."

Meanwhile, as the nation celebrated Diwali on Monday, Telangana's fire department witnessed a surge in emergency calls, with a total of 44 incidents reported throughout the day.

A major fire broke out at Arene Life Sciences Private Limited in the Sangareddy Industrial Area, and the fire services responded immediately. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.

Reacting to the incident, a fire official from the Telangana state department said, "Yesterday, we received 44 fire calls, out of which one was a major fire at Arene Life Sciences Private Limited in the Sangareddy Industrial area. Two fire vehicles from Sadhasivapet and Sangareddy reached the spot and controlled the fire. No casualties were reported." (ANI)

