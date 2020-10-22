Lucknow, Oct 22 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Police has registered separate FIRs against 10 people, including eight paddy purchase centre in-charges, for anomalies in paddy purchase, an official spokesman said on Thursday.

The action has been taken after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to send all those to jail who are found involved in such activities at the purchase centres.

"FIRs have been lodged against 10 people, including eight paddy purchase centre in-charges, one middleman and another person," the spokesman said here.

Three centre in-charges of Pilibhit, two of Shahjahanpur and one each of Bareilly, Kanpur Nagar and Hardoi, among others have been booked, he said.

Five centre in-charges of Bareilly division have also been suspended, the spokesman said.

Twenty-one others have been given warnings and 178 served show-cause notices for laxity in the paddy purchase process, he added.

