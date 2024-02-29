Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 29 (ANI): The first Meerut Metro trainset arrived at the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) Depot in Duhai, Ghaziabad, at midnight on February 27.

Consisting of three cars, the trainset was transported on large trailers and has been unloaded for further assembly and testing.

The first look of the Meerut Metro trainset was unveiled by Trainset Vinay Kumar Singh, MD, NCRTC. Subsequently, Alstom has handed over the first trainset to NCRTC at Savli, Gujarat.

This unveiling and the commencement of the delivery of Meerut Metro trainsets mark the arrival of the first trainsets at the NCRTC Depot in Duhai.

The Make in India, Meerut Metro trainsets, with their modern design, are energy efficient, lightweight, and equipped with a regenerative braking system compatible with Automatic Train Protection (ATP), Automatic Train Control (ATC), and Automatic Train Operations (ATO).

The Metro train has a maximum operational speed of 120 kmph and aims to provide a safe, fast, and modern transportation solution for the residents of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.

With the arrival of the Meerut Metro trainset, the trial runs of Meerut Metro will be started soon. The Meerut Metro corridor spans a length of 23 km with 13 stations. Construction of the Meerut Metro is progressing rapidly, and all stations are taking shape.

This is the first time in the country that both Namo Bharat trains and the Meerut metro will run on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS infrastructure. To enable this operation, NCRTC has implemented European Train Control System (ETCS) Level 2 signalling with Hybrid Level 3 over Long Term Evolution (LTE), marking a pioneering endeavour in global rail transportation.

It seamlessly integrates the RRTS and metro services within Meerut, allowing for closer headways and increased service frequency.

The Meerut Metro design encapsulates a modern aesthetic approach, prioritising optimised passenger comfort, safety, and security.

The trains are air-conditioned, featuring comfortable seating, luggage racks, grab handles, a USB device charging facility, and many other new-age facilities required for the convenience of modern-day commuters.

The features of Meerut Metro will comprise three (3) car train sets and will have ergonomically designed 2x2 transverse as well as longitudinal seating arrangements. More than 700 passengers will be able to travel by train.

Meerut Metro is state-of-the-art with modern, light-weight stainless steel coaches. It includes comfortable standing space, luggage racks, CCTV cameras, a mobile charging facility, and dynamic route maps.

It also has an infotainment system, an illumination-based auto-control ambient lighting system and other amenities, among others. (ANI)

