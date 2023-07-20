Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): Five children drowned in a brick kiln pit in the Shahbad Police Station area on Wednesday.

According to Sunil Kumar, SDM, Shahbad, seven children were engaged in cattle grazing of whom four girls went for bath in the pit.

While bathing in the pit, the girls got drowned. A 12-year-old boy also drowned while trying to save the other children.

"After getting the information, the people working in the nearby brick kiln rushed to the spot and took out the bodies from the pit. The dead bodies were sent to the hospital for postmortem," said SDM.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

