Kanpur Dehat (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 12 (ANI): Five members of a family including three children, were killed after a massive fire broke out on the roof of a house in Hara Mau village of Kanpur Dehat district on Saturday night, the police said.

Upon receiving the information, the police force along with the fire tenders rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire.

According to the police, the grandmother of the deceased was also injured by the fire while saving the family.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and the injured woman is admitted to a hospital, the police added.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, one person was killed after a fire broke out in the Suleman Nagar in Delhi, late Saturday night, the officials informed.

The incident occurred in a house in Suleman Nagar, Kirari area in the national capital.

Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the fire has been brought under control, the officials said.

Earlier on Saturday, another fire broke out at a paint shop in Jaitpur in Southeast Delhi which killed one person.

As many as 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and efforts are being carried out to identify the deceased, the police said. (ANI)

