Delhi, March 12: While central government employees are eagerly waiting for announcements on Dearness Allowance (DA) hike and fitment factor revision, there is also increasing buzz around considerations on 8th Pay Commission moving forward. Though an official confirmation is awaited, it is expected that the new commission will see a lot of changes as compared to the 7th pay commission.

According to a report in DNA news, before the general election 2024 it is expected that the announcement of 8th pay commission might be possible. However the date of its implementation will not be before January 1, 2026. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: When Will Centre Release 18-Months DA Arrears?.

The government set up the 7th Pay Commission in 2014, and its recommendations came into effect from January 2016 onwards. 7th Pay Commission: Here’s When Central Government May Announce DA Hike For Employees.

Typically, pay commission rules are changed for government employees every 10 years. The same pattern was observed in the implementations of the recent 5th, 6th and 7th Pay Commissions.

The salaries of central employees will be reevaluated using a formula other than the Fitment Factor. According to reports, the new pay commission will be significantly different from its predecessor. While multiple media reports indicate that a new pay commission will be implemented, the Centre has made no proposal in this regard.

However, as and when central government brings the 8th pay commission, the employees are likely to see hike in basic salary and other allowances.

