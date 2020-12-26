Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 26 (PTI) A fire broke out at a drug manufacturing factory here on Saturday, injuring four staffers, police said.

The incident occurred after a dryer machine at the unit caught fire and exploded, circle officer Kuldeep Singh said.

The fire was doused with the help of fire tenders and the injured were taken to a hospital, he said. PTI CORR

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)