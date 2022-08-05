Lucknow, Aug 5 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to provide free bus ride to women on Raksha Bandhan, a spokesman said on Friday.

Women will be able to travel for free for 48 hours from 12 midnight on August 10 to the midnight of August 12 in buses of Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation, the spokesman said.

All buses operated for the service will also be fitted with the national flag, he added.

