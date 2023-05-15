Noida, May 15 (PTI) With the arrest of seven suspects, the Noida Police on Monday claimed to have busted a gang that used toe prints of people to create forged Aadhaar cards which were furnished by several people for fraudulently taking bank loans.

While the exact scale of the fraud and the number of people who used such forged Aadhaar cards were yet to be ascertained, the police said the loan amount ran into crores.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Ram Badan Singh said the gang was busted and seven people involved in running it were arrested on Sunday by the Sector 63 police station officials who were investigating multiple complaints of forged identity cards being used for taking bank loans in their area.

"The gang used forged Aadhaar cards for getting people loan by misleading the banks. During investigation it came to light that some people who had previously taken bank loans but could not repay it had become blacklisted by banks and had poor Cibil scores," Singh said.

"This gang helped such people with forged Aadhar and PAN cards but this time they had changed their modus operandi. For an Aadhaar card, the print of 10 fingers of hands are required. However, they got Aadhaar cards made using only two fingers of the hand and remaining eight of foot," the officer said.

He said the police have recovered web cameras, a laptop, a printer, a lamination machine, two computers and forged Aadhaar cards in huge quantities have been recovered from the gang's possession.

Those held have been identified as Deepak Kumar, Vishal Singh, Atul Gupta, Manish Kumar, Shivendra Singh alias Gautam, Mohit Kumar and Mohd Chand alias Nawab Rasheed, the police said.

An FIR has been lodged at the Sector 63 police station under relevant provisions of the law and the accused sent to judicial custody, the police added.

