Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 28 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government has issued an order to keep more than 2800 employees who worked during the previous COVID time in permanent service.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak informed that more than 2200 people have been accommodated, and an order was issued to the government hospitals to accommodate them on priority.

Also Read | Bihar COVID Alert: 6 New Cases Confirmed in Patna in Last 24 Hours.

"The government has issued an order to keep more than 2800 employees who worked during the time of COVID permanently in service. More than 2200 people have already been accommodated. For the remaining, a government order was issued yesterday to accommodate them on priority in all our hospitals", Brajesh Pathak told ANI.

The development takes place after there has been a sudden surge in Coronavirus cases in the country. According to the Chief Executive Officer of Dr. Dangs Lab, Arjun Dang, the rising cases of Covid-19 belonged to the sub-lineage of the Omicron virus.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Elections 2025: Kamal Haasan Set To Enter House With DMK Support As Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Announces Candidates; Check Names Here.

Dang further stated that in states like Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, the variants that were named as 'Variants under Monitoring' were of types LF7 and NV181 and were more transmissible.

"We must understand that the current spreading variants are again a sublineage of the Omicron virus. Additionally, in states like Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, we have certain other sub-variants that have been named Variants Under Monitoring, and these are basically of two types, LF7 and NV181. Currently, the cases that we are seeing are more transmissible. They can infect people easily, but again, from the severity perspective, till now, we have not seen any severe cases," Dang told ANI.

Meanwhile, India reported 1,009 active COVID-19 cases in the country on Monday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. As per the Health Ministry, India's COVID-19 update showed a total of 1009 active cases, with 752 new cases recently confirmed.

According to the government data, Kerala currently tops the chart with the highest number of active cases at 430. Other states with notable case counts include Maharashtra (209), Delhi (104), Gujarat (83), and Karnataka (47). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)