Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 8 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government will foster skill development in 47 ITI and Polytechnic Institutes through the Private Sector Partnership (PSP) module.

With a steadfast commitment to bolstering the technical education system, the Yogi government has turned its attention to the operations of 47 ITI and Polytechnic institutes across the state, while also enhancing the training processes for the students.

Also Read | Telangana Shocker: Spurned Lover Stabs Girl to Death in Full Public View in Nirmal District; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

In line with Chief Minister Yogi's vision, the Directorate of Training and Employment (Training Block) has taken a decisive step to engage private companies in the operation of ITI and polytechnic institutes spread across various districts of Uttar Pradesh. Their role will be crucial in ensuring the seamless implementation of training and skill development programs for the trainees.

The selection process for these agencies was conducted based on the PSP module.

Also Read | West Bengal: Six Minor Students Missing After Boat Capsizes Into Rupnarayan River in Howrah.

It is noteworthy that upon completion of this process, it will pave the way for smoothly carrying forward all the educational processes and activities, including short-term vocational courses, in all these ITI and polytechnic institutes.

The Directorate of Training and Employment (Training Block) commenced the process of identifying suitable agencies to advance education and training programs through the implementation of the PSP module.

Under this procedure, the PSP will cover the payment of employees essential for the proper functioning of these institutions, along with expenses related to consumables, electricity, maintenance, and all taxes and levies associated with fixed assets (land and buildings).

In addition, these agencies will operate ITIs in 2 shifts, while polytechnics will operate in a single shift every day. Additionally, alongside infrastructure development in terms of land and buildings for ITIs and polytechnics, it will be necessary to develop the management system as well.

The selected 47 ITIs and polytechnic institutions operating through the PSP module will ensure compliance with the standards of NCVT and AICTE guidelines. If required, the process of making changes and acquiring equipment for conducting short-term curriculum and other educational activities in ITIs and polytechnics will also be completed. A website will be established for rules, policies, and information related to management, operation, and performance.

Notably, among these 47 ITIs and polytechnic institutions where this process will be completed, Mirzapur (Sadar), Gonda (Colonelganj), Bahraich (Salarpur), Shahjahanpur (Noorpur, Tarasoura and Jalalabad), Farrukhabad (Kaimganj), Hardoi (Gopamau), Basti, Balrampur (Ghunghalpur), Bareilly (Faridpur), and Bijnor (Dhampur) are prominent.

Additionally, in other districts, including Kannauj (Chhibramau), Mau (Ghosi), Azamgarh (Phoolpur Pawai), Badaun (Bilsi), Raebareli (Salon), Hathras (Sikandra Rao), Banda (Pailani), Shravasti (Ikauna), Kushinagar (Kasia), Chitrakoot (Bargarh), Fatehpur (Devmai), Basti, and Bulandshahr, the PSP module will be implemented to enhance education and training programs in ITIs and polytechnics. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)