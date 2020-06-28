New Delhi, June 28 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has been given the additional charge of Madhya Pradesh during the absence on leave of incumbent Lal Ji Tandon, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement on Sunday.

Tandon, 85, has been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Lucknow since June 11.

"The President of India is pleased to appoint Anandiben Patel, Governor of Uttar Pradesh, to discharge the functions of the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, in addition to her own duties, during the absence on leave of Lal Ji Tandon," the statement said.

