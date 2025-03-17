Maharajganj, Mar 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Monday called for strict enforcement of laws to prevent crimes against women, urging authorities to adopt a "zero tolerance" approach.

She emphasised that law enforcement must remain vigilant and that public awareness campaigns should be conducted at the village level to curb issues like child marriage and drug abuse.

"We must make people aware and take initiatives at the grassroots level. If needed, we should conduct awareness marches in villages. Police officials must remain active and ensure crimes against women are stopped with a policy of zero tolerance," Patel said.

The Governor praised district officials for adopting 40 villages, aiming to transform them into model villages through the effective implementation of government schemes, according to a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan in Lucknow.

She cited Maharajganj's progress in uplifting Mushar and Vantangia communities, stating, "It is commendable that officials have taken up the responsibility of these villages. The district administration must now ensure 100 per cent saturation of welfare schemes so that no one is left behind."

Speaking at a gathering at the Collectorate Complex, Patel distributed benefits under various welfare schemes, including preschool education kits for Anganwadi centres, appointment letters for newly selected Anganwadi workers, Ayushman cards, and nutritional kits for tuberculosis patients.

Highlighting the crucial role of Anganwadi centres, Patel remarked, "Anganwadi workers are like Mother Yashoda for the children. They don't just teach but also take care of the children's health and nutrition.

Their training in child psychology is essential for creating a nurturing learning environment."

She also lauded the recruitment of 210 new, highly educated Anganwadi workers, expressing confidence that their qualifications would enhance early childhood education.

Patel visited stalls set up by various government departments, including Women and Child Development, Rural Development, Agriculture, Panchayati Raj, Fisheries, and Livestock.

Stressing the need for efficient implementation of welfare schemes, she stated, "Every scheme must reach the last beneficiary. The impact of these programs depends on proper execution and continuous monitoring."

