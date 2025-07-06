Lucknow, Jul 6 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government is set to launch a major plantation drive on July 9 aimed at planting a record 37 crore saplings in a single day.

This year's plantation campaign is expected to be the biggest to date, with massive participation from public representatives, government employees, students, NGOs and community groups, a government statement said on Sunday.

The government has also urged people to upload pictures of the planted saplings on designated websites and ensure the plants are nurtured.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has held several review meetings with officials, directing the forest department to ensure wide public participation.

With the involvement of 25 crore citizens and 26 government departments, this one-day drive is expected to see participation of 3.4 crore students, 2.24 crore farmers and 13,44,558 government employees, among others, the statement said.

The campaign is also driven on the theme 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0'. Citizens are encouraged to dedicate a tree to their mothers, upload photos of the plantation, and commit to protecting the saplings, the statement said.

Photos can be uploaded by visiting upforest.gov.in or upfd.in, or by scanning the QR code. To geo-tag the images, participants must enable GPS on their mobile phones. These images will serve as a digital record of people's participation.

Deepak Kumar, Mission Director of Plantation Campaign 2025, said all preparations have been completed to make the campaign a historic success through public participation.

With collective support, the state aims to achieve the target of planting 37 crore saplings on July 9, he said.

