Lucknow, Aug 21 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has appointed former University Grants Commission chairman Dhirendra Pal Singh as its advisor on education, a spokesperson said.

Prof Singh was UGC chairperson from 2018-2021.

Singh has also served as vice-chancellor of the Kashi Hindu Vishwavidyalaya (Banaras Hindu University), Dr HS Gaur Vishwavidyalaya, Sagar (MP) and Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, Indore (MP).

He has also worked as director of National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

