Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 11 (ANI): Considering the upcoming festivals, national events and entrance exams, the Uttar Pradesh government imposed Section 144 in Lucknow on Wednesday and it will be in force till February 10.

The step has been taken in view of events like Republic Day, Makar Sankranti and several entrance examinations.

The order issued by Joint Commissioner of Police Piyush Mordiya will remain in effect till February 10.

Under the order, no protest would be held outside the state assembly. No one would be allowed to enter the assembly campus with a tractor trolley, horse cart, cylinders, or ignitable and dangerous weapons. Also, shooting with drones won't be allowed within one kilometre of the government office and the assembly.

In addition to this, the use of loudspeakers wouldn't be allowed by any means from 11 am to 6 pm, the order stated. (ANI)

