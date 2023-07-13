Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 12 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Government on Tuesday held a review meeting to focus on improving the overall image of the corporation and improving the behaviour of UPSRTC bus drivers and conductors.

"The focus of the participants in the meeting was on improving the overall image of UPSRTC, which is the largest department in the state, providing transport facility for 15 lakh passengers daily. Passengers are our customers and they must be treated well. Drivers and conductors should be advised on the kind of behaviour they are expected to have with the passengers so that the experience of the passengers can be made pleasant," an official said.

Corporation officials were also instructed to ensure the timely operation of buses and conduct regular health check-ups of drivers/conductors.

"Instructions were also given to the regional, service and assistant regional managers to ensure proper discharge of their duties and responsibilities. They were told to ensure the timely operation of buses, conduct regular health check-ups of drivers/conductors and take strict action against ticketless passengers and those involved in diesel theft cases. They were also told to prepare a quarterly roster of drivers/conductors and to inspect the buses themselves to create a clean image of the corporation.," an official statement said.

The review meeting of the corporation was held through video conferencing in the presence of Principal Secretary (Transport) and Chairman L Venkateshwar Lu, MD Masoom Ali Sarwar, AMD Annapurna Garg and senior officials posted at UPSRTC Headquarters. (ANI)

