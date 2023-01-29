Lucknow, Jan 29 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh government has launched a campaign to empower girls from the underprivileged class, an official said on Sunday.

According to a statement, the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan will work under the Aarohini Initiative Training Programme for the safety and security of girls in 746 Kasturba Gandhi Residential Girls Schools in the state.

Also Read | Shivpal Yadav, Swami Prasad Maurya Among 14 General Secretaries in New Samajwadi Party National Executive.

Director General of School Education Vijay Kiran Anand said the main objective of the Aarohini programme, which will be implemented in three phases, is gender sensitisation.

In the first phase, which will start on February 1, teachers will be trained.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh: Illness Count From Contaminated Water in Hamirpur Villages Cross 300, CM Jai Ram Thakur Seeks Report.

Two teachers of every Kasturba Gandhi Residential Girls' School will receive the training, who will then educate the students of their respective schools, the statement said.

Along with the teachers, the institution will also groom the girls through debates and other activities, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)