Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Jan 21 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Food and Civil Supplies Department held a special meeting on Tuesday to ensure the safety of pilgrims, devotees and kalpvasis who flock the Sangam area during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela and made cylinder checking mandatory.

The meeting assumes significance given two incidents of fire in the Maha Kumbh Mela area on Sunday and Monday.

Also Read | Places of Worship Act 1991: Mathura's Shahi Masjid Eidgah Mosque Committee Urges Supreme Court To Close Centre's Right To File Counter Affidavit.

A fire broke out near the Kinnar Akhara camp in Sector 16 of the Mela on Monday, officials said, and added that there were no casualties in the incident.

This came a day after a major fire triggered by a cylinder blast engulfed 18 tents in Sector 19 at the world's largest religious gathering.

Also Read | 'Men Too Are Victims of Marital Disputes in Divorce Cases', Says Karnataka High Court While Denying Wife's Transfer Petition.

In the meeting, officials of the Food and Civil Supplies Department, Fire Brigade, LPG cylinder distributors and representatives of the gas companies participated, the UP government said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to instructions issued in the meeting, cylinder checking has been made mandatory. If the technical assistants find any leakage, the supply of the cylinder will be stopped.

Instructions were given to check the gas cylinder, pipe and regulator of consumers and replace them if they are not according to the standard.

Teams of technical assistants have been deployed in the Mela area, who will take immediate action in case of any emergency.

Storage of up to 100 kg of gas will be allowed in the fair area. Complete details of every supply vehicle will be made available in the office.

It was also decided in the meeting that strict action will be taken against culprits if misuse of domestic LPG gas cylinders or sale of unauthorised gas cylinders is found.

The Food and Civil Supplies Department has called upon all LPG distributors and officials to monitor and ensure the safety of gas supply in the Maha Kumbh Mela area. It was decided in the meeting that punitive action would be taken against the agencies for violation of rules, the UP government statement said.

The UP administration has got extra cautious after the two fire incidents.

A fire department official said on Monday that around 9.30 am, personnel stationed at the tower under the Ann Kshetra fire station noticed smoke rising near the Kinnar Akhara camp and immediately informed the control room. Fire department vehicles and personnel patrolling the area were dispatched to the spot without delay. However, by the time they reached the spot, people had already doused the flames using water and sand, the official said.

Inspection revealed that a small tent at the Shri Hari Divya Sadhna Peeth camp caught fire. Thankfully, there were no casualties, the official added.

On Sunday, a massive fire had broken out in Sector 19 at a camp for Kalpvasis set up by Geeta Press and Akhil Bharatiya Dharma Sangh. It had spread rapidly and engulfed 18 tents. Multiple LPG cylinders had exploded during the fire. No casualty was reported in the incident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)