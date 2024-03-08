Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 8 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state is not only taking care of the welfare of its citizens but also taking care of their religious beliefs.

"Today the government is not only thinking about your household but also respecting your faith. Hasn't the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya been constructed? How many of you have gone for darshan at Ayodhya?...On one hand, we respect your faith and on the other hand, we initiate big projects for development," Adityanath said while speaking at the inauguration of a Compressed Bio Gas (CBG) plant in Gorakhpur.

Urging people present at the program to vote for the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections, the Chief Minister said, "This is why in 2024, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi we need to bring double-engine government in the country again so that the speed of development continues and we can move towards the goal of Vikshit Bharat. You have to determine India's future."

The Chief Minister said that India has changed under the leadership of PM Modi and the nation is moving forward giving importance to both development and heritage.

"Our country has changed. We are seeing a new India. Under the leadership of PM Modi, the world respects us and there is a positive environment of security in the country. People's faith is being respected and we are providing employment opportunities for our youth. With the combination of heritage and development, the nation is moving fast towards becoming one of the major economies of the world," Adityanath said.

Listing out several welfare schemes and development projects implemented by his government in the state, the Chief Minister said, "Has anyone imagined such rapid development here? Roads are being widened, investments are coming, employment opportunities are flourishing, famers are getting Kisan Samman Nidhi, poor are getting the benefits of Garib Kalyankari schemes."

Speaking about the Compressed Biogas plant in Gorakhpur, Adityanath said that the facility is an example of how to convert waste to wealth and increase the income of farmers.

"Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has inaugurated a compressed bio-gas plant worth Rs 165 crore under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in south Gorakhpur. I would like to congratulate the people of Gorakhpur for having the first compressed biogas plant in east Uttar Pradesh," he said.

Thanking PM Modi and the Union Minister for inaugurating the CBG plant on the occassion of Maha Shivratri, Adityanath said, "30 years ago there was a sugar mill that had to close in one year due to lack of sugarcane. People used to think that nothing could happen in this area. I would like to thank Hardeep Singh Puri and Indian Oil Corporation and the Prime Minister because his policies have led to the inauguration of this new project in this dry land, that too on the day of Shivratri."

Uttar Pradesh contributes the most number of seats in the Lok Sabha elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party won 62 out of 80 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Bahujan Samaj Party won 10, the Samajwadi Party five, Apna Dal (Soneylal) two seats and the Congress got one seat. (ANI)

