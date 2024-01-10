Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 10 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government, headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has revived the pristine glory of Dashrath Mahal, which was witness to the childhood of Lord Shri Ram in Treta Yuga.

The Mahal will remind people of Lord Shri Ram's footsteps when he was a toddler and his childlike activities when he is enshrined in his divine and majestic temple on January 22.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Stabbed to Death Over Personal Enmity in Badarpur, Three Juveniles Among Five Arrested.

According to the Uttar Pradesh government, efforts were made to restore Dashrath Mahal during Akhilesh Yadav's government, but it remained confined to the files.

A provision of about Rs 2.4 crore was also made for the renovation of Dashrath Mahal for the first time on March 31, 2013, but, the restoration was continuously postponed for lack of political will, indecision and bureaucratic inefficiencies.

Also Read | Ram Mandir Inauguration Full Schedule: From Ram Lalla’s Idol Installation to Pran Pratishtha Ceremony, Everything To Know About the Historic Milestone in Ayodhya.

However, when Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister, he decided to rejuvenate the Dashrath Mahal on February 16, 2021, restoring its ancient splendour, and started working on it. As a result, the palace stands today in all its glory, a statement from the UP Government said.

Dashrath Mahal witnessed the incarnation of Lord Ram in the Treta Yuga and is now about to witness the auspicious moment of his return in the Kali Yuga. This is the very Dashrath Mahal that, even during the 500 years of decline, continued to provide evidence of the existence of Lord Ram's temple in the present Ram Janmabhoomi area, the statetement further said.

After years of neglect, the efforts of the UP government have given this temple-like palace a dignified appearance once again.

The UP government, while implementing the process of restoration and strengthening the facilities at Dashrath Mahal, began the construction and revitalization of the Satsang Bhavan, entrance gate, night shelter, and pilgrim assistance centre, giving it a tangible form.

Notably, funding was made available for the construction of a night shelter, pilgrim assistance centre, entrance gate, and Satsang Bhavan in Dashrath Mahal. The work on the night shelter and pilgrim assistance centre was completed in 2023.

The entrance gate is also nearing completion. Initially, only the structural work was completed in the Satsang Bhavan, but now the entire Satsang Bhavan will be ready before January 22.

The construction work, including mudwork, levelling, tiling, flooring, windows, and doors, is progressing rapidly in the 650-square-meter Satsang Bhavan.

Under the supervision of the Uttar Pradesh Construction Corporation, the stage in the Satsang Bhavan has already been prepared. According to Assistant Engineer BV Niranjan Kumar, approximately 300 to 350 devotees can engage in devotional singing together in the Satsang Bhavan. The construction work, which began on December 1, will be completed by January 22.

Facade lighting physically attracts devotees towards the Dasharatha Mahal. Its beauty provides an aura with a very special decoration.

The building's restoration includes strengthening the structure, lime-plastering, fortifying the outer walls, and decorating the existing structure according to the faith of the devotees. Paintings depicting the life of Lord Ram and verses from Ramcharitmanas are displayed here.

Over 80 percent of the work here is completed in Satsang Bhavan, and it will be fully operational by January 22. After its completion, devotees can participate in devotional singing and satsang, offering their devotion to Lord Ram.

Preserving the old grandeur while incorporating modernity, the entrance gate is being coated with a long-lasting paint coating to endure for an extended period.

Pilgrim Assistance Center informs devotees about the rich heritage, historical significance, cultural contributions, and spiritual importance of the place. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)